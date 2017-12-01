Stylz & Roman’s Soldier Salute: Honor Thy Cousins

No matter what time of day or night it was, Michele from Highland would always make time from a call from her cousins Kyle and Brandon.

That’s because they both were serving overseas at the time in the Army and Army National Guard and would sometimes wait hours to make calls back home!

Michele told Stylz and Roman that her cousins enlisted right after 9/11 and says her entire family was proud and honored by their decisions.

Michelle summed it up really nicely with this statement, “They may have left boys, but they definitely returned men.”

Thank you for your service Kyle and Brandon!