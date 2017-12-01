Harry Styles Credits Shania Twain as His Fashion Icon

If you take one look at Harry Styles’ wardrobe, you’d probably think his fashion is inspired by some of the greatest rock stars of all time like David Bowie, Elton John or even Prince.

(If you don’t know who Harry Styles is, it’s time to get acquianted. Styles is a solo pop-rock star who previously performed with the boy band One Direction, which were formed during the X-Factor UK by Simon Cowell.)

Now back to style — what if I told you that none of those idols served as inspo for Styles’ impressively stylish and jazzy attire?

Rock stars don’t “impress him much” and instead, he looks to country star Shania Twain for guidance, especially when it comes to his most bold and brazen pieces.

“I think both my music and fashion main influence was early Shania Twain,” Styles told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s amazing.” Fun couple of nights! A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Styles may actually be onto something here. Twain has never been one to shy away from bold prints, sequins, or velvet pant suits. She pulls off some of the most daring, gender-fluid and flashy looks that others could only dream of.

And hopefully this means that Styles will follow in Nick Jonas’ footsteps and duet with Shania soon.

A girl can dream!

Keep killing the style game, Styles.