Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kyle From Elmhurst

Today it was Kyle from Elmhurst that faced off with Roman in the College of Country Knowledge.
But, it was a question that Stylz and Roman asked him that may have gotten him in some trouble with his girlfriend. LOL!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend ripped Garth Brooks for lip synching at the CMA Awards. What is Lambert’s boyfriend’s name? (Anderson East)
- Kelly Clarkson says she doesn’t care about other people’s opinions about her weight. What “Yeah Boy” and “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer says that Clarkson is her favorite artist of all time? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Not only did it sell over 700 thousand copies on its first day out, but there was also over 1.5 million tweets within the first 24 hours of Taylor Swift’s new album being released. What’s the album’s title? (Reputation)
- This country music legend, who has been nicknamed King George, has put his 7,925-square-foot home up for sale. Who is King George? (George Strait)
- Big Kenny and John Rich say that they enjoy the creative freedom that owning their own record label gives them. What group do these two make up? (Big and Rich)