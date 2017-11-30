Maren Morris has the best clap back of 2017

By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: clap back, comeback, Implants, Maren Morris, Plastic Surgery, Ryan Hurd, say it to my face, troll, Twitter Troll
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Trolls should have learned by now — don’t mess with Maren Morris. She’s not having ANY of it… And we LOVE IT! We all know that there are no depths to the scrutiny & unasked-for opinions online… but if you’re going to be a hater, don’t be surprised when you’re dished a killer clap back!

It all started with Maren posting this awesome photo enjoying a WELL DESERVED vaca (did we mention how happy & great she looks?!)

Enter troll…

Maren, destroying him:

And her awesome fiancé cheering her on!

We love you Maren!

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live