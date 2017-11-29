Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Scott From Maple Park

Do you know what station “Nashville” airs on?
How about where US99 held it’s Stars and Strings concert?
That’s just two of the questions in today’s episode of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Did Roman or his opponent, Scott from Maple Park, answer those correctly?
Email Mornings @US99.com for your chance!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell are all a part of this singer’s upcoming Weekend Warrior Tour, which will stop at the Allstate Arena next February. Who is the tour’s headliner? (Brad Paisley)
- US99’s Stars and Strings concert featured Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum. What iconic Chicago venue did it take place in? (Chicago Theater)
- Both Maren Morris and this “Craving You” singer made Forbes recent Top 30 Under 30 list. Who was it? (Thomas Rhett)
- What Hootie and The Blowfish song did Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire open the CMA’s with a couple of weeks ago? (Hold My Hand)
- The sixth season of the country music inspired series “Nashville” will debut on January 4th. What network does the series currently air on? (CMT)