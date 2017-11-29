Brett Eldredge Announces Headlining Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

Brett Eldredge has some big plans for 2018. The country star has revealed that he’s set to embark on his first headlining tour.

The Long Way Tour launches April 5 in Garden City, Idaho, with shows lined up through May 5, when Eldredge lands in New York City.

The shows will feature special guest and labelmate Devin Dawson, as well as up-and-coming country artist Jillian Jaqueline as opening acts.

“I have been very fortunate to be on some massive tours in my career, but my first major solo headlining tour is something I have wanted to give to my fans for a long time! I cannot wait!,” Eldredge said in a press release.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning December 8 (except where noted) at 10am local time by clicking here.

Check out Brett’s full run below.

April 5 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House*

April 6 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center*

April 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre^

April 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room^

April 21 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater^

April 26 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino^

April 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre^

April 28 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

May 3 – Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theatre*^

May 4 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center^

May 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom^

*On sale December 15

^With Jillian Jaqueline

