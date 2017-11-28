Stylz & Roman’s Soldier Salute: Marine Veteran John Rodriguez

Jessica joked that her Dad’s military up bringing didn’t make it easy for her to date as a teenager.

I mean, would you want to ask a former Marine if you could take his daughter out?

Jessica told Stylz and Roman that her Dad, whose name is John Rodriguez, has turned into a teddy bear over the years, especially when it comes to his grandchildren!

He’s also Chicago through and through, having grown up on the North Side.

He even went to Weber High School, which isn’t even around anymore!

Thank you Marine John Rodriguez, we appreciate your service!