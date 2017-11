US*99 welcomes Brad Paisley with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Allstate Arena!

The general on-sale is Friday, December 1st at 10am but you can buy them early with a US*99 pre-sale on Thursday, November 30th from 10am – 10pm. Use the code BRAD18

Get them HERE!

You don’t want to miss this show!