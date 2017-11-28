Watch Shania Twain’s Snowy Halftime Show at the Super Bowl of Canada

By Scott T. Sterling

Shania Twain lived up to her superstar status with an epic snow-covered halftime performance at this year’s Grey Cup, Canada’s version of the Super Bowl.

Related: Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Team Up for ‘Say All You Want for Christmas’



Twain’s show opened with a decidedly Canadian touch, with the singer emerging on a sled pulled by a team of Siberian huskies across the snow-covered field (the game was played at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, where it was a bone-chilling 24 degrees at kickoff.

A Royal Canadian Mountie escorted Twain from the sled to the stage, where the singer launched into her 1997 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” while fireworks exploded behind the stage.

Twain rounded out her halftime set with 2017 single, “Life’s About to Get Good” followed by another 1997 smash, “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” performed while as snow flurries fell from the sky and blanketed the stage and instruments.

Your move, Justin Timberlake. Let’s see you perform during a snowstorm, buddy.

Watch Shania Twain rock the Grey Cup below.