Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: James From Elgin

Both Roman and his opponent James are from Elgin.
Which ones of these Elginites reigned supreme after today’s College of Country Knowledge?
Want your chance? Email Mornings@US99.com! (But don’t worry, you don’t have to be from Elgin to play!)
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This “Body Like A Backroad” singer says that he should have new music ready to go sometime early next year. Who is he? (Sam Hunt)
- Eddie Montgomery says he’ll continue to make music even after bandmate Troy Gentry’s death. What is the name of the group that the two were in? (Montgomery Gentry)
- It seems like every artist has a musical residency in Sin City at one point or another. In fact, Reba McEntire, and Brooks and Dunn just extended their residencies there. Where is Sin City? (Las Vegas)
- Blake Shelton will be just one of many artists that will appear on his girlfriend’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” special that will air on NBC December 12th. Who is his girlfriend? (Gwen Stefani)
- This singer joked that she’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on after having surgery on her broken wrist. Who is she? (Carrie Underwood)