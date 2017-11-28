Garth Brooks: ‘This Is Not A Farewell Tour’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since Garth Brooks kicked off his current world tour right here in Chicago.

But he told Stylz and Roman that even after the 400 shows on this tour and over 6 million tickets old, this was not a farewell tour.

So what does starting his tour here in Chicago mean to him?

Garth says that it definitely set the pace for the tour!

Stylz and Roman asked delved into what current day Garth would tell his younger self, the success of his current single “Ask Me How I Know” and more!