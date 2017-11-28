2018 Grammy Nominees: Country Music Snubs & Surprises

Over the years, country music has been getting much-deserved recognition at the Grammys.

This year’s nominations paint a different picture as the genre is completely left out of the coveted all-genre spots.

With more snubs than surprises, newcomers, independent artists and household names alike have all gotten the boot.

Even Sam Hunt who has gone beyond the scope of the country genre to bring his song of the year to pop radio didn’t get the recognition he deserved.

Check out our list of surprises and snubs and tell us, do you think country music was overlooekd at the 2018 Grammys?

SURPRISES

Midland scores two Grammy nods for “Country Song” and “Country Duo/Performance” despite not having mainstream appeal.

Kenny Chesney’s 2016 album “Cosmic Hallelujah” didn’t skyrocket in sales but it did earn him an unexpected first nomination in the “Country Album” category.

Alison Kraus is the only independent label artist to be recognized this year which is both a feat and a dissapointment.

SNUBS

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad” may have been nominted for “Country Solo Performance” and “Country Song” but he was snubbed from the Big Four Cateogries including Record and Song of the Year. Hunt’s single wasn’t just the biggest song in the country music world, it was a hit at pop stations and set a new record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The decision to include it solely in the country categories strips if from some much deserved recognition. Especially since NO country songs were in the Big 4 this year. Someone pass the whiskey.

Miranda Lambert’s albums always get Grammy recognition in the “Country Album” category but her 2016 platinum-selling critically acclaimed double album “The Weight of These Wings” was completely overlooked.

Independent artists were excluded from the narrative in favor of major label artists, except for Alison Krauss who is nomainted in the “Country Solo Performance” category.

Jason Isbell’s “The Nashville Sound” may be a winner in 2017 but it didn’t get any love from the four major categories. The Grammys did recognize it as a “Best Americana Album” nomination however.

Taylor Swift is known for straddling the eligibility deadline but it seems this time the Grammys were not #TeamTaylor this year. No songs from Reputation have been included and “Better Man” which she wrote for Little Big Town is the only song nominated.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s “Speak to a Girl” was noticeable missing for “Best Country Duo/Group” category along with other promising candidates Old Dominion and Florida Georgia Line.

Jon Pardi was the up-and-comer of the year with his single “Dirt on My Boots” noiminated in two key award categories at the CMA Awards. Yet, he was totally removed from any Grammy talk.

Country solo performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Country song

“Better Man” (Little Big Town)

“Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” (Midland)

“Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)

Country album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

This year’s ceremony will air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm.