When it comes to the sacrifices that military wives make, Alexis says that it’s totally worth it.

Her husband Sean is a US Army vet that served in both Bosnia and Afghanistan and she told Stylz and Roman that’s a complete honor to have a military husband.

Sean was born in Berwyn and is a soon to be daddy!

Alexis is 37 weeks pregnant and their baby boy Jackson is expected to make his appearance any day now!

Thanks Sean for your service…..and Congrats Dad!