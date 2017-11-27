Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Sammantha From Little Village

So was Roman or his opponent, Sammantha from Little Village, suffering any sort of long Thanksgiving weekend hangover?
More importantly did either one figure out which person Taylor Swift probably won’t be buying a baby shower gift for?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Kelly Clarkson says she got very drunk at the premier of her film debut “From Justin To Kelly” because she never wanted to do that movie. Who was the Justin in that film’s title? (Justin Guarini)
- Blake Shelton has been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive and the internet had lots of feelings about it. What former pro wrestler turned actor did he dethrone from last year? (The Rock)
- Kid Rock says he enjoyed watching the media lose its mind over his fake Michigan Senate run. Rock did the song “Picture” with what female singer? (Sheryl Crow)
- Kane Brown revealed in a recent interview that he surprised his mom with what gift on her birthday? (A Car)
- Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed on Ellen that she and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl. It’s probably safe to say that this “New Year’s Day” singer won’t be buying them a baby shower gift. Who is she? (Taylor Swift)