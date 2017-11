When a Mom finds out that their son is enlisting in the military, there’s all kinds of reactions they could have.

For Mary Lou, she says she was proud of her son for enlisting.

That may be because many of Brad’s uncles were also in the military as well!

She told Stylz and Roman that her son, who is a bomb tech in the Air Force, has served for 9 years in places like Iraq and Afghanistan!

All of Chicago is proud of you Brad!