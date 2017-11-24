Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Emily From Carol Stream

If Emily from Carol Stream was able to beat Roman this morning, she would have had an extra $100 in her pocket to do some Black Friday shopping!
But very few have been able to actually ever do that!
Get you chance to enroll in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge by emailing Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Fearless, Speak Now and Red are all albums by this singer. Who is she? (Taylor Swift)
- This American Idol winner says she thought she might be a-sexual before she met husband Brandon Blackstock because she never had the type of feelings she has with him before they met. Who is she? (Kelly Clarkson)
- Kelsea Ballerini posted a video on Instagram recently of her performing a cover of the song “Female.” What artist does that song? (Keith Urban)
- Rascal Flatts battled this group, made up of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman on a recent episode of TBS’ “Drop The Mic” series. What group was it? (Boyz II Men)
- Thomas Rhett says that before he gets ready to release a song….he usually runs it by his wife first to see if she approves. What was the name of Rhett’s most recent album that was released in September? (Life Changes)