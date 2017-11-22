Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Bridget From Glenview

So what was at stake for Bridget from Glenview in her showdown with Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?
How about some Granger Smith tickets?
If you want your chance at facing off with Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Lauren Akins just celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month. She married to a pretty successful country singer. Who is it? (Thomas Rhett)
- This “I Drive Your Truck” singer says he’s man enough to admit that the chick flick “The Notebook” makes him ugly cry. Who is he? (Lee Brice)
- Taylor Swift picked up the Song of the Year for the song “Better Man” which she wrote for Little Big Town. What award show was it at? (CMA Awards)
- Morgan Evans says it was his Australian accent that won over his current fiancée and jokes that he’s going to marry her before she’s sick of it. Who is his bride to be? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Blake Shelton says that if he never sings his hit song “Hillbilly Bone” ever again….he’d be OK with it. What state did Shelton grow up in? (Oklahoma)