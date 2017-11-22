Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Bridget From Glenview

Filed Under: 2017 CMA Awards, Better Man, Blake Shelton, Glenview, Hillbilly Bone, I Drive Your Truck, Kelsea Ballerini, Lee Brice, New Years Day, Oklahoma, Taylor Swift, the notebook, Thomas Rhett, Wife
(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

So what was at stake for Bridget from Glenview in her showdown with Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?

How about some Granger Smith tickets?

If you want your chance at facing off with Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Lauren Akins just celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month. She married to a pretty successful country singer. Who is it? (Thomas Rhett)
  2. This “I Drive Your Truck” singer says he’s man enough to admit that the chick flick “The Notebook” makes him ugly cry. Who is he? (Lee Brice)
  3. Taylor Swift picked up the Song of the Year for the song “Better Man” which she wrote for Little Big Town. What award show was it at? (CMA Awards)
  4. Morgan Evans says it was his Australian accent that won over his current fiancée and jokes that he’s going to marry her before she’s sick of it. Who is his bride to be? (Kelsea Ballerini)
  5. Blake Shelton says that if he never sings his hit song “Hillbilly Bone” ever again….he’d be OK with it. What state did Shelton grow up in? (Oklahoma)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live