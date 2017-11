Nancy called in this morning to talk about the most important person in her life….her Dad.

Her father Armando was a paratrooper in in the 173rd Airborne in Vietnam and was recently honored during the Veteran’s Day Parade in his hometown of Dyer, Indiana!

But it’s not just her dad that serves in the military.

Nancy told Stylz and Roman about the Uncles that have served and the cousins she has that are serving now as well!