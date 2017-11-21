Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Jessica From Niles

Jessica from Niles tried to talk a lot of smack to Roman this morning.
Was she able to back that talk up with a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
Today’s Questions and answers:
- Brett Eldredge posted a video on Twitter of a new trick that he’s taught his dog. What is Eldredge’s dog’s name? (Edgar)
- This singer, who actually picked up the Entertainer of the Year Award, admitted that he lip synced his performance at this year’s CMA Awards because he’d lost his voice. Who is he? (Garth Brooks)
- Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are reforming this group and are planning on releasing some new music soon. What group do they make up? (Sugarland)
- This singer’s “Live in No Shoes Nation” album went to #1 on not just the country charts, but on Billboard’s Hot 200 album chart for all genres. Whose album is it? (Kenny Chesney)
- Shania Twain is releasing a new Christmas song called “Say All You Want for Christmas” with this 25 year old Jonas brother. Which Jonas brother is it? (Nick Jonas)