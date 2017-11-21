Luke Bryan Delivers Spoken Word Rendition of New Song

By Annie Reuter

Luke Bryan is about as lively as country superstars get. The hip-shaking performer regularly charms fans with his pearly white smile and animated live show. So, seeing his dramatic reading of a song from his forthcoming album What Makes You Country is both unusual and entertaining.

Bryan recently shared a video on Facebook of his deadpan spoken word delivery of “Hooked On It.” The song, which will be featured on his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, was co-written by Bryan, Dallas Davidson and David Lee Murphy. On the track, Bryan talks about all the things in life he was immediately hooked on — fishing, Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” and a summer in the South.

What Makes You Country comes out December 8. Watch Bryan’s dramatic reading of “Hooked On It” below.