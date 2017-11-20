It’s the Monday morning edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Kim from Cary stepped up to the plate to challenge Roman this morning, but was her knowledge of Country music enough to overtake the king?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Keith Urban has confirmed, that yes, it is his wife that’s singing on his new song “Female.” Who is he married to? (Nicole Kidman)
- Lee Brice says he originally wrote this song just for him and his wife’s first dance at their wedding, but it turned out so good…he decided to release it. What song is it? (Lee Brice)
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced that they’re going to extend their current tour and add another 25 dates. What is the name of that tour? (Soul 2 Soul Tour)
- Kane Brown admitted in a recent interview that he and this female singer were both dorks when they were in high school. What singer was he talking about? (Lauren Alaina)
- This singer said in a recent interview that she was voted “Most Likely To Be Famous” when she was in high school. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)