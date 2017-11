FINALLY!!!

The long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s 2004 will be in theaters next summer, on June 15, 2018.

The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres in 3D June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/episnabztB — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 18, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js