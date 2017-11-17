Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Joanne From Romeoville

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Did Joanne from Romeoville head into the weekend with a win over Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. Dollywood announced that next year’s children’s season passes to the theme park will also include a copy of this singer’s album. She also owns the place. Who is she? (Dolly Parton)
  2. Walker Hayes and his wife announced that they’re expecting their seventh child! What’s the name of his hit song…which is about a lost record deal and NOT a breakup? (You Broke Up With Me)
  3. Thomas Rhett says that he celebrated his latest #1 album, by hanging out with this “Uptown Funk” singer. Who was it? (Bruno Mars)
  4. This reality show announced that it’ll return to TV on March 11th with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie behind the judge’s table. What show is it? (American Idol)
  5. Someone drove a truck into the front of this “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer’s lake house in Oklahoma. What singer is it? (Blake Shelton)
