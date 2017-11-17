Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Joanne From Romeoville

Did Joanne from Romeoville head into the weekend with a win over Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?
Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance to enroll!
Today’s questions and answers:
- Dollywood announced that next year’s children’s season passes to the theme park will also include a copy of this singer’s album. She also owns the place. Who is she? (Dolly Parton)
- Walker Hayes and his wife announced that they’re expecting their seventh child! What’s the name of his hit song…which is about a lost record deal and NOT a breakup? (You Broke Up With Me)
- Thomas Rhett says that he celebrated his latest #1 album, by hanging out with this “Uptown Funk” singer. Who was it? (Bruno Mars)
- This reality show announced that it’ll return to TV on March 11th with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie behind the judge’s table. What show is it? (American Idol)
- Someone drove a truck into the front of this “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer’s lake house in Oklahoma. What singer is it? (Blake Shelton)