Keith Urban: ‘The Song Female Spoke To Me Immediately’

Filed Under: cologne, female, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, New Years Day, Nicole Kidman, october, Reese Witherspoon, reservations, Taylor Swift, Thanksgiving
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Keith Urban admitted to Stylz and Roman this morning that he knew he loved the song “Female” the first time he heard it.

“It spoke to me immediately.”

Crazy thing is, the song was just written on October 10th and it’s already on the radio.

He also told Stylz and Roman that when he heard it he also knew that his wife Nicole Kidman would be perfect for it!

Listen closely, you’ll hear her on the track!

They also talked with him about why Luke Bryan loves the way Keith smells and what he’s best at doing on Thanksgiving!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live