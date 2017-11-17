5 Best Songs on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s ‘The Rest of Our Life’

By Annie Reuter

Country fans have been anxiously waiting for a joint album from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and with the release of The Rest of Our Life, out today (November 17), the longtime couple more than deliver.

While Hill’s voice shines on many of the album’s solos, it is when she and McGraw sing together that showcases their undeniable power as duet partners. Here are our five favorite songs on The Rest of Our Life:

“Break First”

“Break First” is a song Hill describes as the follow-up to the couple’s 2005 duet “Like We Never Loved At All,” and it’s a poignant one. The dramatic song finds two former lovers at the same bar questioning who is going to break down first and say hello. The vivid imagery allows the listener to feel like they are there watching the situation unfold. “Do you know how hard it is being in this situation? / Knowing you were everything and now having to act like we’re nothing / And pretending like I don’t still love you,” they sing on the powerful track.

“The Rest of Our Life”

The second single off their first-ever album together, “The Rest of Our Life” is a song that details the lifespan of a relationship. From the proposal, to having children, and growing old together, the beautiful Ed Sheeran-penned ballad leaves a mark on the listener. McGraw and Hill alternate singing on each verse before joining in on the chorus, where they harmonize, “I’ll be fine if one gray hair shows / I’ll be fine if my waistline grows / I’ll be fine even if time takes its toll / We’ll stay young for the rest of our lives.”

“Telluride”

This rollicking jam is the perfect road trip song. A foot-stomping number that has a couple riding into the sunset for an epic cross-country trip, it’s the most fun McGraw and Hill have in a song. With finger-picked guitar rhythms and a memorable musical interlude, the nearly five-minute track is a memorable one that begs to be played on repeat.

“Cowboy Lullaby”

This soaring frontier song showcases McGraw on lead. He dreams of a love that throws one’s cares and troubles away. Singing of wanting to be Hill’s cowboy lullaby, he suggests the two “ride that wild wind blowin’ / let a kiss shoot some stars out of the sky.”

“Speak to a Girl”

Their lead single off of The Rest of Our Life, “Speak to a Girl” garnered the duo an ACM nomination and it’s easy to see why. The powerful track has Hill explaining the importance of talking to a woman with respect and detailing what a woman often wants out of a relationship: security and honesty. “She wants you to say what you mean / And mean everything that you’re saying,” Hill croons. An anthem that begs to be heard, Hill and McGraw strike a chord on “Speak to a Girl.”