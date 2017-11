Darius tells us about his friendly competition & collaborations with Charles Kelley >>>>

Before #StarsAndStrings, Darius Rucker hosted some lucky fans for an exclusive, acoustic soundcheck party inside the theater …

Middays 10AM - 3PM Twitter / SnapChat / Instagram: @radiodrew Name: Drew Walker Birthday: March 8th Status: Married to my best friend Jill for 16 years, our son Roy is 10 and our daughter Vivian is 6! EYE COLOR: Green HAIR CO...