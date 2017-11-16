SETLIST AND STORIES: An Epic Night For US*99 #StarsAndStrings

What a night! The evening featured Jim Cornelison of the Chicago Blackhawks opening with our National Anthem, Lindsay Ell performing a few songs with just her guitar, ending her set with her new hit “Criminal” … and then Kelsea Ballerini hit the stage!

She then invited Chris Young on stage for a song, who then invited Brad Paisley!

Yeah Boy – Kelsea

Aw Naw – Chris

This Is Country Music – Brad (Brad forgot the 3rd verse!)

Unapologetically – Kelsea

Losing Sleep – Chris (his 1st time ever performing the song acoustically)

Heaven South – Brad

Legends – Kelsea

Getting You Home – Chris

First Cousin – Brad

Girl Crush / Blue Ain’t Your Color / I Hate Love Songs – Kelsea

I’m Coming Over – Chris

Mud On The Tires – Brad

Intermission

Stylz & Roman invited Darius Rucker to the stage for the 2nd half of the show. He then invited Lady Antebellum, who then invited Sam Hunt >>>>

Alright – Darius

You Look Good – Lady A

Body Like A Back Road – Sam

If I Told You – Darius

I Run To You – Lady A

Break Up In A Small Town (Sam forgot the 2nd verse!)

Homegrown Honey – Darius (the chorus was written by Charles Kelley)

Heart Break – Lady A

Come Over – Sam (a Kenny Chesney hit, inspired by Lady A’s “Need You Now” ::: Come Over was Sam’s first song to be recorded by another star!)

Wagon Wheel – Darius (Lady A sang backing vocals on this track on the album! Darius had heard a bluegrass version of this song at his oldest daughter’s school concert. Darius called his producer, said could we do this as country? Roped Charles Kelley in … and the song was reborn!)

Need You Now – Lady A

This Land Is Your Land / House Party – Sam

—/—

And then, a surprise encore after the house lights had already come up >>>>>>