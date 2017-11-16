Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Sara From The South Loop

Who knew that an impromptu karaoke session would happen during this morning’s edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?

Both Roman and his opponent, Sara from the South Loop, ended up singing some Kelly Clarkson during this morning!

For chance to play, email Mornings@Us99.com! (No karaoke experience required!)

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. This group, known for songs like “Written In The Sand” and “Snapback”, have opened for groups like Alabama, Jake Owen and Chase Rice. Who are they? (Old Dominion)
  2. Kelly Clarkson was on the Tonight Show the other night and sang the lyrics to her hit “Since You’ve Been Gone” backwards! Who host The Tonight Show? (Jimmy Fallon)
  3. Chris Stapleton already has two kids…but now his wife is expecting twins! Stapleton opened for what singer when he performed at Wrigley Field this past summer? (Tom Petty)
  4. Taylor Swift debuted this song from her new album “Reputation” during a recent episode of Scandal on ABC. What’s it called? (New Year’s Day)
  5. This singer says she’s set a wedding date with fiancée Ryan Hurd and even joked that she’d like pop singer Niall Horan to perform during her nuptials. Who is she? (Karen Morris)

 

