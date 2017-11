By Scott T. Sterling

Feeling hungry? Old Dominion have plenty to go around.

The band is in Naples, Italy, and have posted a photo from dinner at a local restaurant. Calling the meal epic would be an understatement.

“Proper Italian dinner in Naples,” the band shared with the drool-inducing image. “These are just the appetizers,” they added, with the hashtag #foodcoma.

See the feast below and get inspired to hit your favorite Italian restaurant.