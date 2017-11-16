Keith Urban Shouts Out All-Female ‘Female’ Cover

By Robyn Collins

Song Suffragettes, a woman-only showcase in Nashville who live by the motto, “Let the girls play,” have collaborated to create a moving cover of Keith Urban’s new “Female.” The country superstar was impressed.

“LOVE this cover!!! You all ROCK!” Urban wrote, sharing a link to the video.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban’s ‘Female’

The all-female group perform every Monday night in Nashville, TN, at the Listening Room ending each round with a cover of a recent hit.

The “Female” cover featuring Kalie Shorr, Lacy Cavalier, Savannah Keyes, Kim Paige, Lacy Green, Tasji Bachman, Tiera, and Lena Stone.

“First time I heard this song was on the Bluetooth speakers in between commercials watching the CMA’s at Lena’s house with Kalie and Savannah. There’s not much that can shut us 4 up for a solid 3 minutes lol. We knew a cover video was the next move! This was just one of those magical moments where everything comes together so flawlessly! Female… we flawless,” Kim Paige told Radio.com.

“I’ve always loved Keith Urban but his decision to record this song and use his platform to stand in solidarity with women made me admire him even more,” Shorr told Rolling Stone Country.

Song Suffragettes has given a platform to artists like RaeLynn and Carly Pearce.

Check out their cover below.