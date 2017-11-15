Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Chris From Villa Park

Roman’s very long winning streak on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge came to screeching halt yesterday.
Did Christopher from Villa Park turn that into a losing streak or did Roman bounce back?
Today’s questions and answers:
- Kenny Chesney says that when he first started playing music, he never dreamed that he’d be playing stadiums. What stadium here in Chicago is he playing next summer? (Soldier Field)
- Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have two children. Which one of their daughters just turned two years old? (Willa Gray)
- Voice winner and Houston native Danielle Bradbery says she’s been a fan of this year’s World Series champs through thick and thin. What is the name of that team? (Houston Astros)
- Luke Bryan crashed the wedding of a Georgia couple while he was on a break from taping what TV show? (American Idol)
- Keith Urban, who just turned 50, has been married to Nicole Kidman for 11 years now. Who was Kidman married to before Urban? (Tom Cruise)