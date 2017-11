Luke Bryan thinks he’s being punk’d!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, talked with Luke Bryan about People Magazine naming Blake Shelton this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

He joked that he wants to know exactly whose voting for this!

(This isn’t a real beef people….the two are friends!)

Becca also had the inside scoop on Walker Hayes, who is expecting his seventh child!

Yes, we said SEVEN!

After hearing this news, Stylz and Roman joked about what product they think he should now endorse!