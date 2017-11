Jimmy pays tribute to his mother Gloria pic.twitter.com/YVpZfeuI9A — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 14, 2017

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was back on TV last night from a week’s hiatus as Jimmy’s mother passed away and his family made arrangements and took time to grieve.

Taylor Swift performed “New Years Day” (the song you’re hearing on US*99!) and from Jimmy’s opening tribute to his mother to those exact lyrics in her song … there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!

See the Tonight Show’s producer’s story about that below >>>>