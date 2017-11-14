Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Deana From Fox River Grove

Deana from Fox River Grove wants to beat Roman in the College of Country Knowledge so she can get that $100 to buy a new Chicago Blackhawks jersey!
A question about Walker Hayes stumped one of them. Who was it?
Email Mornings@US99.com if you’d like to play!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Kimberly from Little Big Town’s daughter Dolly finally got to meet the country music legend she named for after a recent Kenny Rogers tribute show. Who is Kimberly’s daughter named after? (Dolly Parton)
- Lionel Richie has already trademarked the phrase “Here comes Da Judge” as part of his shtick on American Idol. Who are the two other judges with him on that show? (Katy Perry and Luke Bryan)
- Maren Morris says that her wedding gown will be inspired by the one that her Mom wore when she got married back in 1989. Who is Marris engaged to? (Ryan Hurd)
- Luke Bryan’s music video for the song “Light It Up” features country music fan and current Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler in it. What tem did Butler play for before the Timberwolves? (Chicago Bulls)
- This “You Broke Up With Me” singer was working at a Costco just a couple of years ago…but just performed at a US99 New Country on Tap show in Algonquin recently. Who is he? (Walker Hayes)