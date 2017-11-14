Netflix Reveals “Fuller House” Season 3B Holiday Premiere Date

The Fullers, Tanners and Gibblers are coming to Christmas dinner!

Fuller House’s season 3B will hit Netflix on December 22nd.

In other words, just in time for your holiday binging.

Initially, fans were super upset with Netflix when it was revealed that they only added half of the season 3.

Turns out, it was on purpose — they know how to keep fans wanting more.

Candance Cameron Bure made the official reveal on Twitter. Watch it below.

Candace is here with some BIG news to help those mid-season blues! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2pk8IoOhE2 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) November 13, 2017

And if you haven’t watch the first half of season 2, much like myself, please utilize Thanksgiving week to get all caught up, would ya?